La numérisation des prisons s’accélère grâce à la crise sanitaire

Illustration picture shows the prison of Sint-Gillis - Saint-Gilles, Brussels on Wednesday 09 February 2022, from which former Anderlecht manager Van Holsbeeck will be released. Van Holsbeeck was arrested on January 19th, accused of money laundring and bribery when handling transfers as manager of Belgian soccer team Anderlecht. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

