Fusillades à Bruxelles : les autorités «rassurées» par le plan du procureur, mais demandent un renforcement de la police judiciaire

Forest-Vorst mayor Charles Spapens , Jurgen De Landsheer chief of the Brussels Midi/ Zuid police zone, Anderlecht mayor Fabrice Cumps and Saint-Gilles - Sint-Gillis mayor Jean Spinette pictured during a press briefing by the Brussels-Midi/ Zuid police zone on the incidents of the last few days in Anderlecht, Brussels, on Thursday 20 February 2025. There have been several shootings in Brussels since the beginning of February, in which two people have been killed and at least three injured. Authorities have linked most of the gunfire to drug trafficking and disputes between gangs attempting to gain territory. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK