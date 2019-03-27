Les plus belles photos des finalistes des Sony World Photography Awards

Les finalistes des Sony World Photography Awards 2019 sont connus. En attendant de connaître les gagnants le 17 avril prochain, en voici déjà une petite sélection.

. © Felicia Simion/Sony World Photography Awards

Une maison en Roumanie.

. © Thomas Nielsen/Sony World Photography Awards

Supporters du Reading FC, en Grande-Bretagne.

. © Andrew Kelly/Sony World Photography Awards

Au Danemark, été 2018.

. © Sigurd Fandango/Sony World Photography Awards

Participants à la Speed Week, Utah, USA.

. © Jasper Doest/Sony World Photography Awards

.

. © Jasper Doest/Sony World Photography Awards

.

. © Hashem Shakeri/Sony World Photography Awards

Chaabahar, Balouchestan.

. © Andrew Kelly/Sony World Photography Awards

Copenhagen, Danemark, août 2018.

. © Mustafa Hassona/Sony World Photography Awards

Un manifestant dans la bande de Gaza.

. © Alice Mann/Sony World Photography Awards

Les "Avondale Majorettes"

. © oby Binder/Sony World Photography Awards

Irlande du Nord.

. © Stephan Zirwes/Sony World Photography Awards

Géométrie de piscines en Allemagne.

. © Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Sony World Photography Awards

San Diego, frontière USA-Mexique.

. © Rebecca Fertinel/Sony World Photography Awards

.

. © David Behar/Sony World Photography Awards

Miami Beach, USA.

. © Sigurd Fandango/Sony World Photography Awards

Un membre du show des "Hot Rod Hoodlums" dans son véhicule.

. © Yan Wang Preston/Sony World Photography Awards

North Mountain Forest Park.