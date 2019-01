20 emballages plastiques qui vont vous rendre fou (en images)

View this post on Instagram

Individual strawberries packaged in plastic foam?!?! This is one of the most ridiculous use of packaging we've ever seen. Share yours with the hashtag #RidiculousPackaging And click the link in our bio to do something about the problem #BreakFreeFromPlastic . . . #plasticpackaging #ridiculouspackaging #plasticfree #wastefree #zerowaste #health #green #planet #plastic #clean #food #foodsatagram #shopping #vegan