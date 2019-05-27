Top 10 des voix de préférence en Wallonie (en images)

Source: https://elections2019.belgium.be/fr
Jean-Claude Marcourt (PS) © BELGA\/Nicolas Lambert
28.807 voix
Paul Furlan (PS) © DR
23.203 voix
Valérie De Bue (MR) © JEAN-LUC FLEMAL\/belgaimage
22.782 voix
Rudy Demotte (PS) © NICOLAS MAETERLINCK\/Belgaimage
21.986 voix
Jean-Luc Crucke (MR) © BRUNO FAHY\/BELGAIMAGE
18.400 voix
Willy Borsus (MR) © Reuters
17.750 voix
René Collin (CDH) © Jean-Marc Quinet\/belgaimage
16.908 voix
Pierres-Yves Jeholet (MR) © Belgaimage
16.627 voix
Jean-Charles Luperto (PS) © Belga
16.352 voix
Laurent Devin (PS) © Belga
15.982 voix