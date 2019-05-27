Top 10 des voix de préférence en Wallonie (en images)

Quels sont les candidats qui se sont le plus distingués lors du scrutin régional wallon?

Source: https://elections2019.belgium.be/fr

Jean-Claude Marcourt (PS) © BELGA\/Nicolas Lambert

28.807 voix

Paul Furlan (PS) © DR

23.203 voix

Valérie De Bue (MR) © JEAN-LUC FLEMAL\/belgaimage

22.782 voix

Rudy Demotte (PS) © NICOLAS MAETERLINCK\/Belgaimage

21.986 voix

Jean-Luc Crucke (MR) © BRUNO FAHY\/BELGAIMAGE

18.400 voix

Willy Borsus (MR) © Reuters

17.750 voix

René Collin (CDH) © Jean-Marc Quinet\/belgaimage

16.908 voix

Pierres-Yves Jeholet (MR) © Belgaimage

16.627 voix

Jean-Charles Luperto (PS) © Belga

16.352 voix

Laurent Devin (PS) © Belga

15.982 voix