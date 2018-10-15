Région bruxelloise - Top 10 des voix de préférence

15/10/18 à 08:45 - Mise à jour à 09:00

Source: Belga

Voici le top 10 des voix de préférence obtenues en Région de Bruxelles-Capitale lors des élections communales du dimanche 14 octobre 2018.

1. Olivier Maingain (Liste du bourgmestre, Woluwe Saint-Lambert) 8.512

2. Philippe Close (PS sp.a, Bruxelles) 8.501

3. Bernard Clerfayt (Liste Bourgmestre, Schaerbeek) 7.927

4. Catherine Moureaux (PS, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean) 7.133

5. Françoise Schepmans (Liste Bourgmestre (LB), Molenbeek-Saint-Jean) 6.468

6. Boris Diliès (MR, Uccle) 5.656

7. Gaëtan Van Goidsenhoven (MR-Open Vld-IC, Anderlecht) 4.729

8. Eric Tomas (PS-sp.a-cdH, Anderlecht), 4.102

9. Vincent De Wolf (LB-Liste Bourgmestre, Etterbeek) 3.984

10. Charles Picqué (Liste du Bourgmestre, Saint-Gilles) 3.793

