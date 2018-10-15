Région bruxelloise - Top 10 des voix de préférence

1. Olivier Maingain (Liste du bourgmestre, Woluwe Saint-Lambert) 8.512
2. Philippe Close (PS sp.a, Bruxelles) 8.501
3. Bernard Clerfayt (Liste Bourgmestre, Schaerbeek) 7.927
4. Catherine Moureaux (PS, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean) 7.133
5. Françoise Schepmans (Liste Bourgmestre (LB), Molenbeek-Saint-Jean) 6.468
6. Boris Diliès (MR, Uccle) 5.656
7. Gaëtan Van Goidsenhoven (MR-Open Vld-IC, Anderlecht) 4.729
8. Eric Tomas (PS-sp.a-cdH, Anderlecht), 4.102
9. Vincent De Wolf (LB-Liste Bourgmestre, Etterbeek) 3.984
10. Charles Picqué (Liste du Bourgmestre, Saint-Gilles) 3.793