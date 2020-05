View this post on Instagram

No Pride? I don’t think so! Because of the coronavirus the streets of Brussels will be quiet this saterday. On May 23rd The Belgian Pride would have flooded the streets of Brussels. As an alternative i worked out this series portraits. A colorfull series with people who would normally be present at the Pride. Do you also take your own picture of your own Pride in your Street, village? Share it with us in Facebook and Instagram with #wecare. This way we will Floor social media with love and pride! 🌈 #wecare #thebelgianpride #thepride #pride2020 #lgbt #lgbtq🌈 #bobreijndersphotographer #potret #portrait #photography #instagram #instagood #dailyphoto #dailyphotography