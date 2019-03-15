Attaque terroriste en Nouvelle-Zélande: Charles Michel exprime sa solidarité

"Les mots nous manquent ce matin. Nous ne pouvons que témoigner de notre solidarité et pleurer la perte de trop nombreuses vies. Nous nous opposerons fermement à la haine et à l'intolérance. Ces actes violents ne feront que renforcer notre détermination", a-t-il tweeté.

Words fail this morning. We can only stand in solidarity and mourn the loss of too many lives.



We will stand firm against hate and intolerance. These violent acts will only strengthen our resolve.



The friendship of Belgium is with the people of New Zealand 🇳🇿 @jacindaardern