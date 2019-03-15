Attaque terroriste en Nouvelle-Zélande: Charles Michel exprime sa solidarité

15/03/19 à 08:41 - Mise à jour à 08:41

Source: Belga

Le Premier ministre belge Charles Michel a présenté ses condoléances à la Nouvelle-Zélande, frappée vendredi par un attentat qui a fait au moins 40 morts parmi la communauté musulmane de Christchurch.

© Belga

"Les mots nous manquent ce matin. Nous ne pouvons que témoigner de notre solidarité et pleurer la perte de trop nombreuses vies. Nous nous opposerons fermement à la haine et à l'intolérance. Ces actes violents ne feront que renforcer notre détermination", a-t-il tweeté.

