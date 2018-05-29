Trump confirme qu'un général nord-coréen est en route vers les Etats-Unis

29/05/18 à 13:22 - Mise à jour à 13:46

Source: Afp

Donald Trump a confirmé mardi que le général nord-coréen Kim Yong Chol était actuellement en route vers New York, deux jours après qu'une délégation américaine a rencontré des responsables nord-coréens à Panmunjom, dans la Zone démilitarisée (DMZ) entre les deux Corées.

Donald Trump © REUTERS

"Nous avons constitué une excellente équipe pour nos discussions avec la Corée du Nord. Des rencontres se déroulent actuellement concernant le Sommet, et plus. Kim Yong Chol, le vice-président de la Corée du Nord, se rend en ce moment à New York", a tweeté le président américain.

AFP

