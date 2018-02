L'incendie du temple sacré de Lhassa et l'étrange censure chinoise (vidéo)

JOKHANG TEMPLE: fire engulfs ancient 'heart' of Tibetan Buddhism Concern over extent of damage to politically sensitive site as Chinese authorities play down blaze A large fire has damaged one of the holiest and most politically sensitive sites in Tibet, the Jokhang temple, stirring an outpouring of grief and concern among Tibetans. Dramatic video footage posted on social media showed flames devouring part of the seventh-century Unesco world heritage site in Tibet’s spectacular high-altitude capital, Lhasa, on Saturday. VIDEO: @RobbieBarnett ( Twitter )