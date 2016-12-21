Chicago magnifiée par le vortex polaire (En images)

I've never seen anything quite like this before. When it gets real cold, like say 25° BELOW zero (-40 with wind chill), weird things happen to water. It 'smokes'. Water evaporating off the lake was crystallizing. Basically, the steam immediately froze into plumes of microscopic ice crystals Eerily beautiful, and exceptionally cold, I long for a day or two of #Chiberia every winter just for the photo op. @nick_ulivieri for #TakingOverChooseChicago

