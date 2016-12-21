Chicago magnifiée par le vortex polaire (En images)

Le vortex polaire violent - un couloir d'air froid qui circule normalement en haute altitude dans la région des pôles - qui a frappé ces derniers jours tout le nord des Etats-Unis a donné des allures féériques à la ville de Chicago, où les températures sont allées jusqu'à -30 degrés ressentis.
I've never seen anything quite like this before. When it gets real cold, like say 25° BELOW zero (-40 with wind chill), weird things happen to water. It 'smokes'. Water evaporating off the lake was crystallizing. Basically, the steam immediately froze into plumes of microscopic ice crystals Eerily beautiful, and exceptionally cold, I long for a day or two of #Chiberia every winter just for the photo op. @nick_ulivieri for #TakingOverChooseChicago
It's me again, @nick_ulivieri continuing my takeover. If you hate wind chill, I'd recommend a doors-on winter helicopter tour. If you want a taste of the arctic, by all means, see if they'll take the doors off. That's what I did when I went up to capture the long skyscraper shadows reaching out across a frozen Lake Michigan. #TakingOverChooseChicago
Was it incredibly cold when I took this photo? Yes. Was it incredibly beautiful to see the Chicago River frozen over like this? Totally. Just layer up - @nick_ulivieri for #TakingOverChooseChicago . . . #chicago #chitecture #visittheusa #wu_chicago #flippinchi #igerschicago #chigram #chicagogram #huffpostgram #wanderlust #mytravelgram #enjoyillinois #midwestmoment #tasteintravel #jetsetter #urbanromantix #ig_photooftheday #artofvisuals #beautifuldestinations #tlpics #travelawesome #breaktheice #midwestisbest
The sea smoke rising off of Lake Michigan looked unreal from atop the Hancock Observatory this AM. Love me some #Chiberia. pic.twitter.com/gvlqNza4AM-- Nick Ulivieri (@ChiPhotoGuy) 15 décembre 2016