Chicago magnifiée par le vortex polaire (En images)

21/12/16 à 15:39 - Mise à jour à 15:44

Source: Le Vif

Dans la ville de Chicago, dans l'illinois, les températures sont passées dans des extrêmes de froideur, jusqu'à -30 degrés celsius ressentis. Ce qui donne de magnifiques images du lac Michigan gelé ou des métros aériens recouverts de neige.

Le vortex polaire violent - un couloir d'air froid qui circule normalement en haute altitude dans la région des pôles - qui a frappé ces derniers jours tout le nord des Etats-Unis a donné des allures féériques à la ville de Chicago, où les températures sont allées jusqu'à -30 degrés ressentis.

Cold, but we still got it. #mychicagopix . . . ?: @robear_af

A photo posted by Chicago (@choosechicago) on

Moving forward ?? . . . #mychicagopix ?: @omar773

A photo posted by Chicago (@choosechicago) on

